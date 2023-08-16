Brother wakes sibling to get him to move to another room, then shoots him, AZ cops say

A sibling fight ended in a shooting after one sleeping brother was asked to move to his room in Arizona, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at an apartment in Phoenix, police said in a probable cause statement.

Niko Enciso, 33, told his older brother, who was sleeping on the couch in the living room, to go sleep in his own room after his brother had gone out drinking, police said.

The two then got into a fight and began punching each other in the kitchen, police said.

Enciso told police his brother struck him in the head with a metal cooking pan about four times.

Then he grabbed his things from behind the couch, including a shotgun, and moved to leave the apartment police said.

He said he turned around after walking out the back door and saw his brother holding a metal gas stove burner, police said.

Enciso fired his gun, hitting his brother in the stomach, and later told police he thought his brother was going to throw the burner at him.

The brother was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was intubated, police said.

He was arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault with physical injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and second-degree attempted murder.

