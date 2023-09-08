Officers search homes in Raleigh, Apex in connection to killing of Hadeel Hikmat

TechCrunch

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Before we get into what topics and themes, don't forget that TechCrunch Disrupt is just around the corner, and that your friends at the Equity podcast are kicking off the whole affair!