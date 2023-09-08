Officers search homes in Raleigh, Apex in connection to killing of Hadeel Hikmat
Two homes connected to the woman found dead in Jordan Lake are being searched Friday.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
Wage growth for people switching jobs has slowed, another sign some of the heat is coming out of the labor market as we move further away from the pandemic's biggest economic impacts.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Before we get into what topics and themes, don't forget that TechCrunch Disrupt is just around the corner, and that your friends at the Equity podcast are kicking off the whole affair!
When you buy a car, you’ll need new car insurance, whether you’re sourcing a new policy or transferring existing coverage.
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Stocks stepped higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq gaining as Apple's shares recovered from a two-day slump.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will also work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," they said, without sharing a timeframe. Reliance said the cloud infrastructure would provide accelerated computing access to researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI experts, and others throughout India.
Pinterest's latest update is aimed at improving the visibility of plus-size fashion and other styles that highlight a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
It come in three colors for only $100.
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and on its desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.