Brother of woman found dead in Jordan Lake demands answers
The family of the woman found dead in Jordan Lake is looking for answer from half a world away.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's 5th Commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic Commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.
The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and on its desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The Nissan Murano looks to get another generation even in the face of declining sales.
The Georgia prosecutor trying former President Donald Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results seeks to keep the identity of jurors secret. A former Mar-a-Lago employee avoids criminal charges by agreeing to testify for the prosecution, and the New York financial fraud civil trial will not be delayed.
If fintech, robotics and hardware are your thang, then get ready to get busy on the exhibition floor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 — it’s less than two weeks away! Note that the term “fit” may be a bit more creative for some startups than others. From payment platforms to regionally optimized trading platforms, these startups are set to make a splash.
A $20 massage gun! Anti-aging snail serum! Goodies abound.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Cancel noise and welcome crystal-clear sound with these super-popular cans.
"I was born and raised in New York and I will live and die by Chicago being a better city." The post Travel industry worker ‘deinfluences’ destinations ‘hyped up’ by content creators: ‘It’s not really worth doing on a budget’ appeared first on In The Know.
“A lot of people don’t like him,” Luka Dončić said of Brooks. “But I respect him for what he does.”
The soccer icon is speaking out about GVHD, a serious risk with bone marrow transplants, in order to raise awareness.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Should you stay home from work or school if you're under the weather? Here's how to navigate sick etiquette at this stage of the pandemic.