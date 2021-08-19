Brothers accused of fatal assault in Saratoga Springs now face manslaughter charges

Aug. 19—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jordan and James Garafalo on Thursday were both charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Mark French after the brothers allegedly attacked him outside of Clancy's Tavern on Saturday night.

The Garafalos, both of Saratoga Springs, were arrested on Saturday shortly after they allegedly assaulted French, who was found on the street unconscious shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. The Garafalos were both charged with felony assault on Saturday and have been held in Saratoga County Jail since. French died on Sunday.

Police continued to investigate the attack, and on Thursday added the new charges, manslaughter in the first degree. They were both arraigned in city court Thursday on the new charges.

"Based upon the change in circumstances, a medical examination of Mr. French, and further investigation, both Jordan and James Garafalo were additionally charged with manslaughter," Saratoga Springs police said in a statement.

James Garafalo, 27, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court on Aug. 24, according to court records, while Jordan Garafalo, 38, is next scheduled to appear in court later next month.

First-degree manslaughter applies to cases when someone with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person causes the death of that person. The charges constitute a class B felony and carry a sentence of up to 25 years.

Police had previously filed in the court records statements the brothers made while being held in jail after the assault, allegedly discussing the attack and using expletives to describe the trouble they could face. Police on Thursday added statements from a witness who allegedly identified the two brothers as being involved in the assault.

French, who lived in Saratoga Springs but had relocated to South Carolina, was a former corrections officer. Hundreds of people posted messages of support and condolences this week, with many calling him a "great man." His family is planning a memorial service at Burke and Bussing Funeral Homes in Saratoga Springs from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday.