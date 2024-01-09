Brothers, ages 6 and 8, die after falling into icy retention pond, Wisconsin cops say

Two young boys died after falling through the ice of a retention pond, according to Wisconsin authorities and news reports.

The boys, ages 6 and 8, were pulled out of the water of the Sun Prairie pond Friday, Jan. 5, according to WKOW.

One of the children died over the weekend, while the second boy died Monday, Sun Prairie police told the Wisconsin State Journal.

They were identified by their youth baseball program as Legend and Antwon. The oldest child, Legend, drowned as he tried to save his brother who had fallen through the ice, BMC Youth Baseball said.

“They were taken from us far too soon,” their mother, Kiana Sims, said in a GoFundMe. “Their bright smiles, infectious laughter and boundless energy touched the lives of all who knew them.”

Members of the community are rallying to ensure ponds are gated so a similar incident does not occur again.

“We are requesting that each city/town take a quick review of ponds and similar bodies of water accessible by children and to put up some sort of barrier that would prevent kids from entering them,” Sabrina Madison, founder of The Progress Center for Black Women, said in a Facebook post. “I don’t believe the family wants this to be a one-and-done solution. They want a long-term solution.”

Sun Prairie is about 15 miles northeast of Madison.

Missing teen died accidentally driving into lake on way to party, Illinois cops say

3-year-old vanishes from apartment before being found at bottom of pond, SC cops say

Young brothers die after pulled from frozen pond, Illinois family says. ‘I’m broken’