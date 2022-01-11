Brothers, ages 8 and 10, shot sitting in car after mom’s fight, Alabama cops say

Two Alabama boys are recovering after they were shot while sitting in their mother’s car, police said.

Officers responded to DCH Regional Medical Center at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, after reports that two kids, ages 8 and 10, had arrived with gunshot wounds, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The boys’ mother, who wasn’t named, told investigators that she and a friend had been in an argument with a group of people earlier that evening, authorities said in a news release. Later that night, she said she was confronted by the group at a different location, where the fight escalated.

“During this second altercation a shot was fired, which entered the mother’s vehicle, and her two children were struck,” authorities said.

The woman drove her boys to DCH, and they were later taken to a children’s hospital for treatment, according to the release. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

