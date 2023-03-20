Brothers among 3 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old, South Carolina cops say

Three people, including two brothers, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old, according to South Carolina police.

Police announced the arrests of Jacob Tobias Bryant, 18, and his brother, John Allen Bryant Jr., 20, as well as a 16-year-old on March 17, according to a news release from the Georgetown Police Department. Officers did not identify the 16-year-old.





All three suspects are charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaydyn Woodward, who was shot and killed on March 7, according to the police department.

The two brothers have been detained at the Georgetown County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing, and the 16-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the release.

Woodward was shot in a driveway just before 7:15 p.m. on March 7, according to the police department. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.





Woodward’s mother remembered him as a “fun-loving young man with such a huge heart,” according to a column in GAB News Online.

His mother, Trena Greene, did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Woodward, who was a junior in high school and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, was called a “gentle giant” by family and friends, according to GAB News Online.

“He was very charismatic and never met a stranger,” his mother said, according to the outlet. “Jaydyn loved his family and his friends and was such a good person.”

Loved ones who commented on his online obituary said he was a “wonderful person” who would be missed.

“He was funny, kind and was the best cousin I ever had,” wrote D’nijae Kinloch.

Georgetown is about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

