Brothers among 3 young men arrested following crime spree, Richland County deputies say

Two brothers were among the three young men who were arrested following a recent crime spree, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

On Monday, Sheriff Leon Lott said 20-year-old Nicholas Frye, 19-year-old Marcus Frye and 21-year-old Austin Harmon were responsible for 20 burglaries and stolen trailer incidents, according to the release.

All of the crimes happened within five miles of the Frye brothers’ home in the 3000 block of Kennerly Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the Irmo area, near the Broad River.

A map shows the locations of burglaries, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Beginning in January, trailers, lawn equipment, power tools and spare tires were stolen during the string of burglaries, according to the release. Information about the estimated value of the stolen items was not available.

Nicholas Frye was arrested Feb. 20, while Marcus Frye and Harmon were taken into custody Feb. 23, according to the release.

Marcus Frye was charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, six counts of grand larceny, 14 counts of petit larceny and a single count of breaking into an auto, the sheriff’s department said. His bond was set at $345,400, according to the release.

Nicholas Frye was charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of grand larceny, 11 counts of petit larceny and a single count of breaking into an auto, the sheriff’s department said. His bond was set at $50,000, according to the release.

Harmon was charged with accessory before the fact and his bond was set at $7,500, the sheriff’s department said.

Both Frye brothers and Harmon are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

The sheriff’s department said it’s trying to return the stolen property to its rightful owners. Investigators are asking anyone who purchased trailers or saws from the Frye brothers to please call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.