Brothers arraigned on assault with a weapon charges

Oct. 4—Two brothers accused of firing a handgun at a woman over the summer and later holding a pistol to her head pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon charges in separate cases in Flathead County District Court last week.

Eugene George Hallas, 73, and Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, both made short appearances before Judge Robert Allison on Sept. 29 for their arraignments. Eugene Hallas is out of the county jail after securing a $40,000 commercial bond while Raymond Hallas remains behind bars with bail set at $40,000.

The two were arrested after Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish on Aug. 24. A woman at the scene told authorities she was living on the property in a camper with her boyfriend and two young children.

On the day of the alleged assault, she said she asked a friend to come over to help with a dead automobile battery. During the repair work, Raymond Hallas allegedly struck the vehicle with a chain and tried to break its windows. He then choked the woman, pulled out a semi-automatic gun and fired off two rounds, court documents said.

Eugene Hallas allegedly arrived soon after. The woman told deputies that the elder Hallas brother aimed a gun at her, the muzzle making contact with her head, according to court documents.

In the former confrontation, the woman reported fearing for her life and the safety of her children. In the latter, she believed she was going to die, court documents said.

The woman was trying to flee the area when authorities arrived. Deputies used a drone to locate the brothers, according to court documents. Investigators allegedly found a firearm in Eugene Hallas' vehicle and two 9 mm magazines in his pocket. They also found a gun light in Raymond Hallas' pocket, court documents said.

Allison set omnibus hearings in both cases for Nov. 2 with pretrial conferences scheduled for Nov. 16.

The two face up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and $50,000 fines if convicted of assault with a weapon.

