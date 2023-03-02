Brothers arrested in 2013 death of Kokomo woman

Mar. 2—A decade after 21-year-old Kokomo resident Destiny Pittman was killed in her southwest side home, police say two brothers are now under arrest in connection with the case.

Joey McCartney, 32, and Jesse McCartney, 36, are each facing charges of murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and conspiracy to commit burglary resulting in bodily injury, all Class A felonies, as well as a Class B felony charge of burglary, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Their arrests came after KPD and the U.S. Marshals Service executed several arrest warrants and search warrants at a location in Graham, Kentucky — where Joey was located — and a location here in Kokomo — where police say they located Jesse, per the release.

However, it's unclear what led authorities to the men, as well as what relationship, if any, they had to Pittman.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2013, that authorities were first dispatched to Pittman's residence in the 800 block of James Drive.

Upon their arrival, per initial police reports, officers located Pittman, who had reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso.

A woman and two children, who were also in the home at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

Investigators were informed at the time that two armed suspects possibly forced their way into Pittman's residence before being confronted by Pittman, according to initial police reports.

Throughout the last decade, KPD investigators have continued to follow leads on the Pittman case, but authorities note they never led to an arrest until now.

But all it takes sometimes is just one tip to help break open a case, KPD Capt. Scott Purtee told the Tribune, such as it was with Pittman's case.

"Obviously we keep our evidence close to our vest," he said. "We can't let it out there. But I always make this analogy. I was a detective for 20 years, and it's like putting a jigsaw puzzle together. If you're missing that last piece, you can't see the whole picture. Many times, these tips complete that puzzle, and the whole story is clearer."

And though an arrest in a death investigation can't bring the victim back, it can provide a sense of closure for loved ones, Purtee added.

"Every family of someone that's been murdered deserves to know the answers," he said. "It's our job to put those together for them. Unfortunately sometimes it takes longer than others, but it's a wonderful feeling for us and for the families (when cases get solved)."

Anyone with additional information regarding Pittman's case or any other unsolved investigation is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously to the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or text them to "TIPKPD" at 847411.