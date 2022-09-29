Brothers arrested for August shooting in northeast Salem

The brothers, who are 27 and 19, were arrested at their home in Lebanon, according to police.

Salem Police arrested two brothers Wednesday for a shooting that happened in late August in northeast Salem.

The brothers, who are 27 and 19, were arrested at their home in Lebanon, according to police. Detectives found eight firearms during the search.

The brothers were indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on Sept. 16. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

On Aug. 28, officers responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of 24th Street NE, according to police. The woman who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the woman and a family friend were outside of the home when two men approached. After a verbal exchange, several gunshots were fired.

The 27-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

The 19-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

