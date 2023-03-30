Brothers arrested in connection with shooting that injured man in Merced, police say

Two brothers have been arrested for attempted murder after a man was shot in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Brothers Israel Rodriguez, 23, and Elijah Rodriguez, 21, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of East Gerard Avenue. Police said the victim believed he was targeted due to previous gang affiliation.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive, according to the release.

Police said detectives and crime scene personnel assisted with the investigation and the brothers were identified as suspects and arrested. The two men were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges including attempted murder and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.