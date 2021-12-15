Brothers arrested in fatal Virginia Beach gas station shooting

Virginia Beach police arrested two Chesapeake brothers Wednesday on charges they fatally shot a 65-year-old woman during an armed robbery at a Harris Teeter gas station.

Michael Devonte White, 29, and Darrius Cornell White, 22, are charged with first-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They’re being held at Virginia Beach City Jail.

Virginia Beach police responded to the shooting at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Annie May Smith, of Virginia Beach. Police said she was the victim of an attempted robbery when she was shot.

Officers and emergency medical services personnel rendered aid before Smith died.

A police spokeswoman said that she did not know whether Smith was a Harris Teeter customer but confirmed that Smith was not an employee.

Smith’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A sign on the front door of her home indicated occupants did not wish to speak with the media.

Police previously issued a lookout for a car they determined the suspects drove during the robbery. It was reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction and has since been recovered.

