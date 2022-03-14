Brothers arrested, identified in connection to shooting that injured 2 Phoenix officers

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix police named 28-year-old Devonte Thornton as the lead suspect in a shooting that injured two officers during a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

Police say two patrol vehicles pursued a driver for multiple traffic violations near Maryland Avenue and 27th Avenue in Phoenix when Thornton, who was on foot on the side of the road, allegedly began firing a barrage of bullets at the officers.

The officer in the passenger seat of the second patrol vehicle was shot in his wrist, and the officer who was driving was cut by flying glass caused by the bullets. Both survived with minor injuries and are recovering. No officers returned fire, police said.

Javon Beasley, 18, the driver originally being stopped for traffic violations, ran from his car during the attack. Shortly after, newly arriving officers found Beasley on 27th Avenue and took him into custody.

The shooter, however, eluded capture until late Sunday. According to Phoenix police, detectives from at least 10 different units within the department — as well as other agencies — helped gather evidence, interview witnesses and serve search warrants Sunday to identify and arrest the shooter.

During their investigation, officers uncovered Beasley was Thornton's younger brother by linking a phone call Beasley had made to Thornton shortly before the shooting incident.

Upon searching Thornton's whereabouts, officers also found a disassembled gun with a slide they were able to connect to evidence found at the crime scene.

“This is the seventh Phoenix officer shot and 12th injured in the line of duty in the past three months. This kind of violence within our community and toward police officers cannot become the new normal,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Thornton faces charges of attempted homicide and was booked into a Maricopa County jail early Monday. The driver who fled amid the shootout, Beasley, faces charges of felony flight from law enforcement.

Reach breaking news intern Brock Blasdell at Bblasdell@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @BrockBlasdell.

