Brothers arrested after migrant smuggling chase ends with gunshots fired by Texas DPS

Two brothers from Socorro were arrested following a crosstown migrant-smuggler vehicle chase that ended with gunshots fired by a Texas state trooper in El Paso's Lower Valley last week.

The brothers, Kevin and Daniel Gonzalez, on Sunday appeared before a magistrate judge at an online teleconference bond hearing.

Kevin Gonzalez was allegedly driving a white Chevrolet SUV with his brother, Daniel, in the front passenger seat while allegedly transporting seven undocumented migrants, Assistant District Attorney Ray Duke said at the hearing.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the brothers following a Friday morning smuggling attempt that began in the area of Artcraft Road in the Upper Valley, Duke said.

About 8 a.m., a state trooper attempted to pull over the SUV for a speeding near Interstate 10 and Executive Center Boulevard in West El Paso, DPS said. The driver refused to stop during a pursuit that eventually reached the Hacienda Heights area of the Lower Valley.

A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. File art.

While trying to evade troopers, the SUV drove onto a dirt lot that turned out to be a dead end with metal barriers along North Carolina Drive, DPS said. The lot is next to the Tigua Center retail strip near Officer David Ortiz Park.

In an attempt to escape, the SUV stopped, then accelerated backwards into a DPS vehicle causing significant damage. A trooper received minor injuries, Duke added.

Kevin Gonzalez allegedly ran from the vehicle and Daniel allegedly got into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in reverse trying to get away before a trooper got out and shot the SUV's tires, Duke said.

Kevin Gonzalez was soon found hiding under a desk inside a nearby dollar store, the prosecutor said. Seven undocumented migrants were detained and turned over to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.

The brothers, both of Bandolina Drive in Socorro, remained incarcerated Sunday at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

According to jail records, Kevin Gonzalez, 22, was booked on charges of felony evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. He also had two more charges of drug possession along with a tampering with evidence charge from March 17. He is jailed under a $333,000 total bond.

Records show that Kevin Gonzalez was out on a $30,000 bond awaiting trial after being arrested by Texas DPS on a previous smuggling of persons charge on Jan. 17.

Daniel Gonzalez, age unavailable, was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He is jailed under a $85,000 total bond, according to records.

A magistrate judge – who commented that the brothers could also face federal charges – refused to lower their bond amounts citing the potential danger the chase posed to the public.

El Paso is experiencing almost daily DPS pursuits of vehicles smuggling migrants, including one resulting with an 18-year-old suspected smuggler facing a murder charge after a man from the Mexican state of Chiapas died in a crash on North Mesa Street last month.

