Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say

A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police.

Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.

Investigators say it did not take long for them to identify and locate the two suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects were identified as 51-year-old Rosedward Brooks and 50-year-old Larry Brooks.

Rosedward Brooks was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Larry Brooks was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Both of the Brooks brothers are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: