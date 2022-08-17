Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police.
Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
Investigators say it did not take long for them to identify and locate the two suspects.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The suspects were identified as 51-year-old Rosedward Brooks and 50-year-old Larry Brooks.
Rosedward Brooks was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Larry Brooks was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former RHOA star says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ daughter was impaired following ‘fender bender’
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center
Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.
Both of the Brooks brothers are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: