Brothers busted for brazen shooting that left 1 dead, bystanders wounded

Two brothers were nabbed for a triple shooting that left their intended target dead and two bystanders wounded, cops said Wednesday.

Lmani and Lashawn Delima, 30 and 32, were both charged with murder and assault for the November shooting in which Rasithamar Grant, 42, was killed in Chelsea, according to police.

The gunfire also left a 32-year-old off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, law enforcement sources said. Both survived their injuries.

Canvassing of video surveillance led cops to the younger sibling, of Jamaica, Queens, who was busted in Long Island on Dec. 9. The older brother was arrested in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.

Gunfire erupted on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. outside an event space a half-block from the High Line park around 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, cops said. Grant was shot multiple times about the body and later died at Bellevue Hospital.

Grant lived in the Rosedale section of Queens, cops said.

He had three prior arrests, two of which were weapons possession charges — one in January and another in 2007, police said.

The shooting happened outside Lavan 541, an event space and gallery described on its website as “the perfect space for corporate conferences, production launches, pop up activations, fashion presentations, social and non-profit events as well as photo and film shoots.”