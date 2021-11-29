Brothers to take center stage in Jussie Smollett trial

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Feb. 24, 2020. Smollett's trial will boil down to the question of whether the jury believes the actor's version of what he says was a racist and homophobic attack or that told by two brothers who say they helped the actor fake the attack. The trial starts with jury selection Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 and is expected to last a week. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DON BABWIN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors when the trial of Jussie Smollett begins this week.

The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.

Smollett is accused of lying to police about the alleged attack and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. A class 4 felony, the crime carries a sentence of up to three years in prison but experts have said it is more likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.

Whether the Black and openly gay Smollett testifies remains an open question. But the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, will take the witness stand where they are expected to repeat what they have told police officers and prosecutors — that they carried out the attack at Smollett's behest.

Jurors also may see surveillance video from more than four dozen cameras that police reviewed to trace the brothers' movements before and after the reported attack, as well as a video showing the brothers purchasing a red hat, ski masks and gloves from a beauty supply shop hours earlier.

Smollett's attorneys have not spelled out how they will confront that evidence and the lead attorney, Nenye Uche, declined to comment. But there are clues as to how they might during the trial, which starts with jury selection Monday in a Chicago courtroom. It is expected to last a week.

Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from a woman who lived in the area who says she saw a white man with “reddish brown hair” who appeared to be waiting for someone that night.

She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she “could see hanging out from underneath his jacket what appeared to be a rope.”

Her comments could back up Smollett's contention that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Further, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smollett's statements — widely ridiculed because the brothers, who come from Nigeria, are Black — that he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.

One of the defense attorneys, Tina Glandian, suggested during a March 2019 appearance on NBC's “Today” show, that one of the brothers could have used white makeup around his eyes to make Smollett believe he was white. To address skepticism on the jury, Glandian could ask the brothers about a video she talked about on the program that she said shows one of them in whiteface reciting a monologue by the Joker character from a movie.

Given there is so much evidence, including the brothers' own statements, that they participated in the attack, it is not likely that Smollett's attorneys will try to prove they did not take part. That could perhaps lead the defense to contend that Smollett was the victim of a very real attack at the hands of the brothers, perhaps with the help of others, who now are only implicating the actor so prosecutors won't charge them, too.

They $3,500 check could be key. While the brothers say that was their fee to carry out the fake attack, Smollett has offered a different and much more innocent explanation: that he wrote the check to pay one of them to work as his personal trainer.

“I would assume the defense is going to zero in on that,” said Joe Lopez, a prominent defense attorney not involved with the case. “If they texted messages regarding training sessions, checks he (Smollett) wrote them for training, photographs, the defense would use all of that.”

What they will almost certainly do is attack the brothers' credibility — an effort that will certainly include a reminder to the jury that the brothers are not facing the same criminal charges as Smollett, despite admitting to taking part in the staged attack.

“Everything Smollett is responsible for, they are responsible for,” said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law and who is not involved in the case. "They participated and they walk away? What the hell is that?”

Erickson said he expects prosecutors to confront that issue before Smollett's attorneys do, as they won't want to appear to be trying to hide something.

Finally, Smollett's career could take center stage. On one side, prosecutors could make the same point that then-Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson made when he announced Smollett's arrest in 2019: that Smollett thought the attack would gain him more fame and get him a raise on a hit TV show.

But Lopez said the defense attorneys might ask the jury the same question he has asked himself.

“How would that help him with anything?” he asked. “He's already a star.”

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack

    Jussie Smollett goes to trial Monday on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. — Smollett receives a racist and homophobic threatening letter at the studio in Chicago where "Empire" is filmed. Police later say they believe Smollett sent the letter himself.

  • Actor Jussie Smollett’s Criminal Trial to Begin After Years of Delay

    The former “Empire” star faces charges of filing false reports to Chicago police and costing the department hundreds of thousands of dollars in an investigation of a hoax attack.

  • Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant

    The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Biden, returning to Washington following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, was briefed in person by his coronavirus response team on Sunday afternoon as officials expect the new variant to reach the United States despite an impending ban on travelers from Southern Africa, where it was first detected. Fauci said he believes existing vaccines are likely to provide "a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID", and officials reiterated their recommendation for vaccinated Americans to get booster shots, according to a readout of the briefing.

  • Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022

    The Academy Award winner said in a video posted Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” McConaughey, 52, said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that create pathways for others to succeed. The Texas governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the nation's highest-profile contests in 2022.

  • Passenger killed, driver airlifted with major injuries after Modesto head-on crash

    Occupants of other vehicle, including children, suffered minor injuries.

  • WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

    The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. “Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” Moeti said in a statement.

  • EU banks demand access to City markets in blow for Brussels

    The eurozone’s most powerful banking groups have demanded long-term access to London’s multi-trillion dollar derivatives trading market in a fresh blow for Brussels’ plans to seize business from the City.

  • Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

    Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads, prompting an increasing number of countries to tighten their borders. “We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

  • Celebrities who died in 2021

    Here is a look back at the famous people we bid farewell to this year, including Stephen Sondheim, Michael K. Williams, DMX, and Cloris Leachman.

  • Josephine Baker, 1st Black woman honored in French Pantheon

    France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France and Monaco — places where Baker made her mark — will be deposited inside the domed Pantheon monument overlooking the Left Bank of Paris.

  • ‘A core threat to our democracy’: threat of political violence growing across US

    Republicans’ muted response to Paul Gosar’s behavior has intensified fears about where incendiary rhetoric may lead The Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Republican house minority leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to condemn Paul Gosar’s tweet. Photograph: Reuters Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood on the House floor and implored her colleagues to hold Paul Gosar accountable for sharing an altered anime video showing him killing her and attacking Joe Biden. “Our work here mat

  • Jussie Smollett Trial Expected To Open Monday In Chicago In Infamous ‘MAGA’ Attack

    A disorderly conduct trial that is expected to start Monday in Chicago will be drawing worldwide attention. That’s because the accused is former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, whose now-discredited claim of a racially motivated attack in January 2019 shocked the world. The twists in the Smollett saga are legendary. After claiming he ventured forth on […]

  • Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama are Democrats' top 2024 picks if Biden doesn't run: poll

    Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice for Democrats if President Biden chooses not to run again in 2024, according to a new poll.

  • Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Nov. 28, 2021?

    Fugitives sought in El Paso on charges of aggravated assault, drug dealing and other crimes.

  • Angels plan to hire former Yankees 3B coach Phil Nevin to same position: report

    Former Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin reportedly has a new home.

  • Local news organizations could receive $1.7 billion as part of the Build Back Better Act

    With declines in print ad revenue that have led to shakiness within the journalism industry, the tax credit could be a boom to many publications.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris Supports Small Businesses in D.C., Plus Emily Ratajkowski and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Kamala Harris calls South Africa travel ban 'necessary' amid concerns over COVID-19 omicron variant

    Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday that she has been briefed about the COVID-19 omicron variant and insisted that the Biden administration did what “is necessary” to prevent its spread.

  • Toddler, who went missing after father's pick up truck wound up in a river, found dead

    Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.

  • Meredith Kercher’s Killer Blasts Amanda Knox: ‘She Knows the Truth’

    Tiziana Fabi/Getty ImagesRudy Guede, who was convicted of raping and killing British student Meredith Kercher and who was released from jail early this past week, insinuated Amanda Knox and her ex-lover Raffaelle Sollecito were the ones who “inflict[ed] the stab wounds” in the gruesome 2007 murder. Guede, who spent 13 years in jail for the crime, maintained his innocence in his first post-jail interview with Britain’s The Sun, even as Knox pleaded with him to clear her name. “I know the truth an