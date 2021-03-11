Brothers charged in brick theft from Detroit Land Bank home

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 11—Two siblings have been charged in connection with stripping bricks from a city-owned building on Detroit's west side, authorities announced Wednesday.

On March 5, neighbors in the 4000 block of Whitney spotted two people pulling the bricks from the abandoned property and contacted the Detroit Land Bank, which alerted the police, department officials said in a statement.

"The officers arrived on the scene and observed the individuals piling the bricks on four wooden pallets," according to the release.

The men told the officers they were authorized to work there, but their paperwork was not official, police said.

An investigation determined the Detroit Land Bank did not have a contract with them, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The men, identified as twin brothers Leon Sanders and Leo Sanders, both 59, were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

They were arraigned Sunday through 34th District Court in Romulus on two counts: larceny as well as receiving and concealing stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 15 at 36th District Court in Detroit.

