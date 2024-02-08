Brothers charged in connection to 2022 shooting that killed a man, authorities said

Des Moines police responded to a shooting on University Avenue near Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Two men have been charged with the shooting death of a man near Drake University that happened in December 2022, authorities said in a statement Thursday morning.

James Mikale Wiggins, 35, was charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins, of Des Moines, according to a news release.

Marcell Navell Wiggins, 38, was charged with going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tyrone Livon Hutchins was killed in a shooting along University Avenue near Drake University on Dec. 10, 2022.

Hutchins died of gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside Rico’s Pub, 2314 University Ave, on Dec. 10, 2022. A 29-year-old woman was also shot, but recovered.

Both men charged are brothers, said Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The brothers were armed with handguns when they had entered the bar in the Dogtown District near Drake University to confront Hutchins, the news release said. Marcell Wiggins and a third person initiated a confrontation with Hutchins.

James Wiggins shot and killed Hutchins after he attempted to leave the bar, police said.

Both brothers were found in Las Vegas with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marcell Wiggins was taken into custody on Jan. 5 and returned to Des Moines, the statement said. He was released from the Polk County Jail on Jan. 22.

James Wiggins was taken into custody Feb. 2, the news release said. Extradition proceedings to return James to Des Moines are currently ongoing.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Brothers charged in connection to 2022 murder near Drake University