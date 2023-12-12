Brothers charged with drug, firearm possession

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- Two brothers are under arrest after Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents found the duo to be selling cocaine and marijuana.

According to agents, Renard Mitchell had long been a target of theirs, but they had never been able to get close enough to prove he was selling controlled substances. However, through several undercover controlled buys, agents found the evidence necessary to execute a search warrant at both his place of business, Mitchell's Mobile Detailing, and his home in Grady County.

On December 5, agents executed a warrant in Meigs at Mitchell's Mobile Detailing, located at 1044 S. Church Street, where both Renard and Roncin Mitchell were arrested.

While executing the search warrant, agents found two firearms, approximately 18 grams of cocaine, approximately 67 grams of marijuana, and $1,000 in cash.

Agents said 18 grams of cocaine does not qualify for trafficking in cocaine, but is a large quantity of cocaine to see on one person, as there has been a consistent uptick in possession of methamphetamine and other hard drugs.

Although the Mitchells were selling out of the business, agents also said the business did seem to be legitimate, as they were detailing cars and running an upholstery business alongside it.

Both individuals were arrested, before agents then assisted the Grady County Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant at Renard's home in Grady County.

At the home, agents located two additional firearms.

Renard and Roncin were both arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Renard faced four additional counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.