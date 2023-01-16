Brothers charged in Greensburg Puff n Snuff burglary

Jan. 16—Two brothers are facing charges in connection with one of two burglaries earlier this month at the Puff n Snuff store in Greensburg.

Joshua L. Jording, 33, and Cory L. Jording, 24, both of Latrobe, were arrested after Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies serving unrelated arrest warrants found them with bags of cigarettes and lottery tickets at a hotel room where they were staying.

Charges of burglary, conspiracy, theft and related offenses were filed against them by city police last week in connection with the Jan. 3 incident and both waived their preliminary hearings. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said one of the suspects likely will be facing additional charges related to the Jan. 1 burglary at the same location.

The second burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at the Greensburg Shopping Center on East Pittsburgh Street. Video surveillance showed two men inside the store, one putting items in a garbage bag while the other appeared to be a lookout, according to court papers. The pair fled on foot during a rainy morning.

There was about $2,500 worth of cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets taken, police said. After surveillance images of the burglars were posted to the department's Facebook page, tips poured in identifying the suspects as the Jording brothers.

When they were located by sheriff's deputies, police said there were bags of cigarettes and lottery tickets in their hotel room as well as wet clothing that matched the outfits the suspects were wearing in surveillance video, according to court papers. The cigarettes found were listed as inventory stolen from Puff n Snuff on Jan. 1 and 3, police said.

The brothers are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail each. Formal arraignments are scheduled for March 15.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .