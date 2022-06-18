Brothers charged with Memorial Day murder of Oneonta man

Jun. 18—Oneonta police said two brothers have been arrested and charged with murdering an Oneonta man.

According to a media release from the Oneonta Police Department, Terry DeCutler, 31, of Sidney, and Nicholas DeCutler, 34, of Unadilla, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Memorial Day stabbing death of Kaleb O'Neill, 24, of Oneonta.

Both men were arraigned in city of Oneonta Court by Judge Robert Gouldin and remanded to the custody of the Otsego County sheriff, police said. The case is pending court action and the men have been issued a return court date of Wednesday, June 22, police said.

The charge of second-degree murder is a class A-I violent felony and is punishable by a maximum sentence of life without parole.

Police and EMS providers were called on Memorial Day, May 30, to a report of a stabbing in an alleyway behind 189 Main Street in the city of Oneonta. They found O'Neill, suffering from stab wounds. Despite attempted lifesaving measures by first responders and emergency medical personnel at A.O. Fox Hospital, O'Neill died from his injuries, the release said.

Police from several agencies were unable to immediately locate suspects.

State Police officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted OPD in the criminal investigation, the release said, and more than 160 leads were generated. By June 16, the release said, the suspects had been identified and were "ultimately taken into custody."

The Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Otsego County District Attorney's Office and Sidney Police Department also assisted in the investigation, the release said.

While arrests have been made in the case, police said, it remains under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the investigation to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at 607-432-1111.