Brothers charged in remote betting scheme at Treasure Island

Dec. 18—WELCH, Minn. — Two brothers were charged Thursday with multiple gambling-related charges after they allegedly played slot machines for off-site gamblers via TikTok while taking a cut of each play as a "deposit."

Blake C. Fitzgerald, 40, of Farmington, Minnesota was charged by summons Thursday in Goodhue County of felony gambling related acts and four other gambling related gross misdemeanors.

According to the complaint:

Fitzgerald allegedly ran a livestream from the floor of the Treasure Island Resort & Casino playing games and placing bets for people remotely including on behalf of a 16 year-old who lives in Pennsylvania, according to a complaint filed in District Court.

He charged a $5.99 subscription fee and a 25% "deposit" for people who would "get in line" to play specific games.

The Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (AGED) received an anonymous tip Jan. 9, 2023 that Fitzgerald was streaming from Minnesota Casinos including Treasure Island. An agent with AGED followed Fitzgerald's livestream Jan. 11, 2023 as he asked players by name which slot machines they wanted him to play on their behalf. When asked about the minimum bet, Fitzgerald responded, "What's the minimum bet? You mean Deposit. It's $125," referring to a minimum bet of $100 plus a 25% that went to Fitzgerald.

During that stream Fitzgerald also talked about previously being kicked out of Mystic Lake during a visit there.

The investigating agent with AGED compiled a list of 81 names of people who paid Fitzgerald through Cash App and Venmo from Dec. 22, 2022 through Jan.12, 2023.

Fitzgerald's brother, Christopher J.L. Mattison, 34, of Warren, Minnesota, was also charged by summons Thursday in Goodhue County with gambling related gross misdemeanors. Fitzgerald and Mattison face charges in Hennepin County as well as in Goodhue County.

Chats via the app Discord appear to show a strained working relationship between the two and that Fitzgerald knew the operation was illegal, according to court documents.

Fitzgerald noted someone had been sending screenshots of Discord conversations. Fitzgerald writes he "can't take a plea" regarding any potential charges and that due to his past criminal history any new charges "will destroy me."

Nicole Roddy, AGED spokeswoman, acknowledged the charges but said the agency couldn't comment specifically about the case. She was unsure if a case like this had been uncovered before, but added such cases aren't only about enforcement of state gambling rules but are about consumer protection.

"If you place a wager, there's no guarantee that you'll get paid if you win," Roddy said of these types of operations. "There's no way to know if the betting will be run fairly. And there are no processes in place to identify and assist with problem gambling."