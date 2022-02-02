Brothers charged with sex crimes against child

Feb. 2—Two Otsego County brothers have been charged with committing sex crimes against a child, in a case that dates back nearly 20 years.

The two were indicted by an Otsego County grand jury and arrest warrants were issued by the court. State Police arrested Anthony C. Schorer, 32, of Burlington on Jan. 4, and Timothy J. Schorer, 33, of Hartwick on Jan. 11. Both were charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. They have been held in jail since their arrest.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said the crimes happened between 2003 and 2010 when the victim was between the ages of 5 and 11 and the Schorer brothers were between the ages of 14 and 20.

"It is not unusual for a victim of sexual abuse to come forward years after the crime has happened," Muehl said. "In this case, the victim is very credible and there is other evidence in this case to support the charges."

He said there is no statute of limitations for victims to come forward.

The brothers' attorneys, Ryan Miosek and Dennis Laughlin, had a conference with Muehl in Otsego County Court Friday, Jan. 28. Muehl said no plea deal had yet been offered and he said he was going to talk to the victim before offering any plea deal to the brothers.

Two other sexual abuse cases came before the court Friday:

—Bradley Cook has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act. Muehl said Cook refused a plea agreement and his trial is scheduled for April 18.

—Austin Marshall has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sexual act. Muehl said Marshall refused a plea agreement and there will be another conference scheduled.