Brothers convicted of child rape, indecent assault in Lawrence case

Mar. 4—SALEM, Mass. — Two brothers are facing sentencing in Salem Superior Court next week after a jury found them guilty of rape and sexual assault involving four victims, according to court records.

Heroildo Candelario, 47, and his brother, Gilberto Candelario, 49, were initially indicted by the Essex County grand jury on Sept. 21, 2017 on multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a person under age 14, assault with intent to rape, witness intimidation and counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor.

The brothers were accused of raping four victims on a variety of occasions between 2009 and 2012 in Lawrence, according court documents.

On Feb. 22, following a jury trial, the brothers were convicted on the majority of the counts, according to court records.

They now face sentencing on Thursday, March 10, in superior court before Judge Janice Howe.

