Brothers convicted after metro Atlanta woman dragged down driveway, shot at, DA says

A pair of metro Atlanta brothers have been found guilty after one attacked and shot at a woman and the other lied to police about it.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office says Jonathan Phillips and his brother, Jourdan Phillips, were convicted by a Newton County jury earlier this week.

Prosecutors say this case extends back to September 2019 when they say Jonathan Phillips hit a woman in the face before dragging her down the driveway. The victim was then able to get to her car and drive away.

As she sped away from the Greenfield Way home, prosecutors say Jonathan Phillips opened fire, shooting her car and nearby houses. Luckily, the woman was not hit by the bullets.

Four months later, in January 2020, Jourdan Phillips spoke to police and gave them a sworn statement that he was the shooter, not his brother. A month later, investigators interviewed Jourdan Phillips again. He again told them that he was the shooter. That proved to be false.

Following this week’s trial, Jonathan Phillips was convicted of aggravated assault, property damage, possession of a firearm during a felony, discharging a firearm near a street and battery.

Jourdan Phillips was convicted of two counts of making a false statement.

Both of the Phillips brothers are being held in the Newton County Jail until their sentencing hearing. A date for that hearing has not been set.

