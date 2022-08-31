Brothers face weapon charges after alleged assault

Aug. 30—Two brothers arrested last week are accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at a woman, and at one point holding a pistol to her head.

Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, and Eugene George Hallas, 73, are each facing felony assault with a weapon charges in Flathead District Court.

According to charging documents, the alleged incident took place Aug. 24 at a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies used a drone to locate the brothers after responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

At the scene, deputies spoke with Celina Turner, who said she was living in a camper on the property with her boyfriend and two young children. That day, she had a friend come over to help jump a dead vehicle battery.

While the friend was working on the battery, Raymond Hallas allegedly hit the vehicle with a chain and attempted to smash the windows. He then allegedly choked Turner and pulled out a semi-automatic firearm, firing off two rounds.

Turner told deputies she was scared for her life and for the safety of her children.

A short time later, she said Eugene Hallas arrived and pointed a firearm at her head. She said the muzzle made contact with her head and that she believed she was going to be shot dead.

Turner was able to flee the scene, at which time law enforcement arrived.

Documents state that deputies found a firearm in Eugene Hallas' vehicle and two 9mm magazines in his back pocket. A gun light was allegedly found in Raymond Hallas' pocket.

Raymond Hallas remained in the Flathead County Detention Center as of Aug. 30, with bail set at $40,000. Eugene Hallas was released from jail Aug. 26 after posting $40,000 bail.

Arraignment for both brothers is set for Sept. 29 in front of Judge Robert B. Allison.

Turner, meanwhile, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant for failing to appear at her Aug. 4 sentencing for a felony possession of drugs charge. In that case, she pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine.

Turner has a status hearing set for Sept. 1 in front of Flathead District Court Judge Amy Eddy.