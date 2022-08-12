Brothers found dead in their NC home, cops say. Now cops seek clues in homicide case

Two brothers were found dead in their home, sparking a search for clues in Eastern North Carolina, officials said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the home after a worried health aide didn’t get a response at their door. Deputies conducted a welfare check and discovered the brothers’ bodies on Aug. 3.

The siblings were identified in a news release as Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and William David Fulcher, 57.

Now, more than a week after launching an investigation into their deaths, officials on Aug. 11 revealed the case has been ruled a double homicide. The new details were shared after the autopsies of both brothers.

After determining the brothers had been killed, the sheriff’s office asked the public for help in solving the mystery of what happened at their home on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic, located across the Core Sound from a section of the Outer Banks barrier islands.

“Physical evidence at the scene indicated a violent altercation took place inside the home and it is possible that the suspect may have been injured suffering a laceration,” officials wrote in their release.

As of Aug. 11, deputies continued to investigate in partnership with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

People who saw anything suspicious from July 30 to Aug. 3 are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov. Crime Stoppers — which is offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests — can be reached at 252-726-4636.

