Brothers found guilty in brutal 2013 killings of Clinton Twp. mom, 12-year-old daughter

Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter, Kristina, 11, were found on July 30, 2013 in their second-floor unit on North Grange Street in the Parkway Village apartments.

Resolution finally has come to the family of Tina and Kristina Geiger nearly a decade after their brutally stabbed bodies were found inside their Macomb County apartment.

For years, no one was charged in the 2013 slayings of Geiger, 47, and her 11-year-old daughter, known as Krissy. In 2020, authorities were able to match DNA from a bloody palm print found on a closet door in Krissy's bedroom and improved software allowed investigators to review 7-Eleven store video, which captured what prosecutors said was the last time the pair was seen alive in public.

"There’s closure for the families. There’s closure for the department who's been working relentlessly on the case — relief that those unanswered questions have been answered by the jury," Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox, chief of the major crimes unit, said Tuesday. A jury the day before found two Detroit brothers guilty of all charges in the Geigers' deaths.

Jurors deliberated less than two hours

"All cold cases are inherently frustrating and important," Fox said. "What was frustrating is — just like mom was so close to saving Krissy — it felt like we were so close to finding the perpetrator. We had a known palm print. It was so rewarding it all did come together."

Relatives of the Geigers and others who knew the pair attended the trial, which began with jury selection Oct. 19 and ended Monday with a verdict after jurors deliberated less than two hours.

"They were all very relieved," Fox said of the Geigers' relatives. "At this point, they have the closure they've been looking for."

The Geigers' bodies were found July 30, 2013 — days after they were killed — by someone at the apartment complex who was sent to check on them after they had not been heard from for several days.

Mom and daughter were seen with the brothers leaving 7-Eleven

Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than 20 stab wounds, mostly to her neck. The prosecution said Krissy also was sexually assaulted.

Both had some level of developmental disabilities, but they lived on their own, with Krissy attending Glen H. Peters, a school operated by the Macomb Intermediate School District, and Tina known as a loving and caring mother.

Tony James Johnson, 42, and his brother, Henry Jermaine Johnson, 37, each was convicted of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and homicide-felony murder in the slayings inside the Geigers' second-floor unit at Parkway Village Apartments near Metropolitan Parkway and Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

Their attorneys asked for a directed verdict, telling the judge that it was unknown what happened from the time the pair was last seen until their bodies were found, that prosecutors offered no motive and showed no premeditation, and that brothers and the victims had limited interaction.

But the prosecution said the mother and daughter were wearing the same clothes as they were when seen in 7-Eleven video, when they walked out of the store with the Johnson brothers, who offered to walk them home. Henry Johnson lived at the apartment complex in 2013.

Fox told the judge a bloody palm print on Krissy's closet door in her bedroom was linked to Tony Johnson, and Henry Johnson was linked to blood found in a stairwell in the apartment complex. A form of DNA under Krissy's fingernails on her tiny hands matched one or both of the Johnson brothers.

'Every mother knows the difference in the sound of a cry'

Fox said "the sexual assault is the why" in this case. He argued Krissy was being sexually assaulted and her screams muffled by Tony Johnson. Tina Geiger overheard, adding "every mother knows the difference in the sound of a cry." He believes she opened the knife drawer, grabbed a knife to save her daughter, and Henry Johnson attacked her.

Fox said he believes the Johnson brothers killed Tina Geiger, then "made the decision to end the life of Krissy to end any threat of reporting what they had done." The weapon used in the slayings was never found.

Police were able to link Tony Johnson to the palm print in 2020 after he was arrested in a stolen car in Detroit.

Neither of the Johnsons took the stand during their joint trial. Tony Johnson told the court Friday that he was taking medication for anxiety and depression. His attorney said Tuesday that his client was deemed competent to stand trial.

Henry Johnson's attorney called two defense witnesses — the brothers' sister and a former neighbor and friend of the Geigers, who told police she saw the mom and daughter doing laundry on a date after prosecutors said the pair was last seen alive, though she had given police two different days.

The Johnsons have been held in the county jail since their arrests in 2020. They are to be sentenced Dec. 15 to life in prison without parole before Circuit Judge Joseph Toia.

Court-appointed attorney Randy Rodnick, who represented Tony Johnson, said the weapon was never found and nobody could identify his client.

"I had a tough defense," he said. "I couldn't get around that (palm) print."

Rodnick commended the police detective for picking up the cold case and the prosecutor's team for putting together what he called a strong case. He added: "I'm sorry for the family."

Josh Jones, an assistant public defender for the county who represented Henry Johnson, said Tuesday "the jury rendered its verdict and I respect that based on the criminal justice system."

