Brothers found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting in East El Paso

Two brothers were found not guilty of murder by a jury in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in East El Paso.

Randy Alexander Martel and Christopher Rick Martel were each acquitted of murder Nov. 8 in the fatal shooting of Julio Minjares, court records show.

Minjares was shot Dec. 12, 2020, at a home in the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive near Yarbrough Drive and Montwood Drive.

Minjares got in a fight at the home on Ashwood Drive, left and returned hours later at around 2:30 a.m. with three friends, El Paso Police Department officials said at the time of the shooting.

He and his friends had a confrontation with another group. Minjares was shot during the fight. He died at the scene.

The Martel brothers were arrested Feb. 1, 2021, during a traffic stop in Carrollton, Texas, near Dallas in connection with the fatal shooting, police said. They were then extradited to El Paso.

The brothers argued during the trial that they acted in self-defense.

Two of the men with Minjares allegedly showed up to the home with machetes, according to testimony reported on by Channel 9-KTSM.

