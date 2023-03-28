Brothers identified as suspects in Kendall shooting

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Investigators have identified two Whatcom County men as suspects in last week’s shooting near Kendall that left two men injured.

In an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon, March 28, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office identified James Franklin Gamble, 34, and his brother Christopher David Gamble, 31, as suspects in the incident.

They are facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault in the shooting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, in the 6100 block of Hawthorn Place.

Christopher Gamble also faces arrest on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement.