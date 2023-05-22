Brothers identified as suspects in Pompano Beach murder

Two brothers, one of whom is now dead, have been identified as the suspects in a Pompano Beach murder earlier this month.

Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Sunday on one count of first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the killing of Andrew Ford, 32, of Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. His brother, Zonchez Prince, was killed by officers in Jacksonville on Friday.

Ford was shot shortly before 3 a.m. May 12 near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators identified the Prince brothers of Jacksonville, as suspects and obtained arrest warrants. The Sheriff’s Office did not release further information about how the investigation led to the brothers.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Alan Parker said at a news conference Friday night that officers searched a home and car in Jacksonville after BSO contacted the agency about its murder investigation. Jacksonville officers recovered two pistols from the searches, Parker said.

JSO SWAT officers found Zonchez Prince on Friday in Clay County near Jacksonville where he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car and refused to get out and told officers, “I’m not getting out. You’re going to have to kill me,” Parker said.

Parker said Zonchez Prince pointed a gun at two officers, and the officers shot him.

BSO deputies pulled Brandon Prince over Sunday in Fort Lauderdale and arrested him, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is currently held in the Main Jail.

Brandon Prince served over eight-and-a-half years in prison on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and armed kidnapping in 2008. He was sentenced in 2009 and released in February 2018, Florida Department of Corrections records show.

In 2014, Brandon Prince wrote in a letter to a judge that the crimes were his “first and last offense.”

“I have learned to know the people you are hanging with and have better judgment and to be a leader not a follower,” he wrote to the judge. “With this I will try to educate the younger generation under me to let them know that crime does not pay and it only takes once for your life to be taken away.”

His probation ended this February, court records show.