Brothers indicted in Flagstaff shooting, DA moving to charge both as adults

Aug. 16—A grand jury has indicted two brothers who were arrested in connection to a May 12 Flagstaff Road shooting, while the Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced it would be attempting to try both as adults even though one is a minor.

Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez, 21, and his 17-year-old brother Josue Esai Hernandez-Gonzalez were indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference.

Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez is set for arraignment on Oct. 9 and his brother is set for a bond hearing on Aug. 25, the release said. The 17-year-old is also scheduled for a reverse transfer hearing the week of Jan. 29, when the judge will determine if his case will remain in adult court.

Both remain in custody.

The District Attorney's Office charged the minor as an adult due to "the premeditated nature of the shooting and the people shot," according to the release.

The Daily Camera is naming the juvenile defendant due to the serious nature of the allegations and because prosecutors are moving to try him as an adult. His booking photo was not immediately available.

According to the release, on May 12, a group of young adults left a graduation party in a Cadillac Escalade and traveled to Flagstaff Mountain. The Escalade crashed on Flagstaff and was no longer drivable. In a second car, Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez arrived to help before getting into a verbal confrontation with the driver of the Escalade.

Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez drove away and got a gun before returning with his brother to the mountain. According to the release, other people by that time had arrived to help those in the Escalade.

Josue Hernandez-Gonzalez drove past the group twice before slowing down the third time. While passing, Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez fired multiple rounds at the group — shooting the Escalade driver and another victim. The release said both victims survived their injuries but the indictment notes that one victim sustained serious bodily injury.

Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez's cellphone was tracked as being in the location of the shooting at the time is occurred. His cellphone record also confirmed he met up for a gun exchange. According to the indictment, he later admitted to the shooting with his brother and said he was shooting while his brother drove his car.