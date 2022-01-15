Brothers indicted on more than a dozen charges in double murder in Dayton

Jan. 14—A Montgomery County grand jury indicted two brothers on more than a dozen charges in the deadly shooting of two other men in Dayton earlier this year.

Derek E. Shaw, 54, and Darryl Cleary, 57, both of Dayton, are facing four counts of murder, seven counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise and tampering with evidence, according to a grand jury report. Shaw was also indicted on one count of having a weapon while under disability.

The pair were indicted in the deaths of 62-year-old Darryl Dean and 29-year-old Marty Powers, according to court records.

On Jan. 4, Dayton police responded to the Randolph Street between Lakeview Avenue and McCall Street on a reported shooting. Officers found Dean deceased outside the building and Powers deceased inside, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. A third shooting victim, who survived their injuries, was also found inside.

"The initial indication is that it is a disagreement about money and property that tragically escalated into guns fired," said Lt. Jason Hall said during a media briefing earlier this month.

Clearly told officers Powers hit him in the face and the two started fighting over a gun on the floor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Cleary reportedly got the gun and shot Powers as Powers was running away.

"Cleary stated he shot him because he thought that Powers was going to come back with people," an affidavit read.

Dean was reportedly standing at the bottom of the stairs when the shooting began and left the building and got into his parked car. Shaw, who also lived at the apartment, went outside and started shooting at Dean, according to court documents.

"Dean runs from his vehicle and is chased down by Shaw," the affidavit read. "Shaw shoots Dean in the back of the neck, killing Dean."

Shaw also shot and a third person inside prior to shooting Dean, according to court documents.

Shaw and Clearly are scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday.