Brothers involved in fatal stabbing at Clovis apartment ID’d. An infant was there, police say

Two brothers involved in a deadly fight with each other were identified by the Clovis Police Department on Thursday.

The investigation showed that 23-year-old Elijah Brewington of Clovis was fatally stabbed by 21-year-old David Brewington of Clovis, the department said in an update to the homicide that occurred Wednesday.

The two got into an argument inside an apartment near Peach and Gettsyburg avenues around 4 p.m. that led to the younger man stabbing his older brother wife a knife, police said.

As officers approached the apartment, they found Elijah Brewington just outside with a stab wound to his upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

David Brewington was found at the apartment along with other family members, including an infant. None of the others were injured, police said.

David Brewington was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide and child endangerment.

Police said the infant was turned over to Child Protective Services and homicide detectives “continue to investigate the circumstances of this unfortunate tragedy.”