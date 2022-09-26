Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wins majority
Italians on both sides react as Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become prime minister — marking the country’s most right-wing government since Mussolini.
Italians on both sides react as Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become prime minister — marking the country’s most right-wing government since Mussolini.
(Bloomberg) -- A Tuesday meeting between the Chancellor of the Exchequer and top British financiers was scheduled in as a polite conversation about his plans to unleash growth. The pound’s plunge and the brutal sell-off of government debt may make it more of a crisis summit for the finance industry.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over
As thousands of Russian reservists are called up and Vladimir Putin makes nuclear threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is not "afraid" of Russian forces. Instead, he worries about how long Ukrainians will have to wait to live in safety while they fight "terrorism."
A party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, won the most votes in Italy’s national elections, looking set to deliver the country’s first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman premier, near-final results showed Monday. Italy’s lurch to the far right immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. Right-wing leaders across Europe immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels.
At least 17 people, including 11 children, were killed after a man opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday, officials said. Local authorities said at least 21 more people were injured, some severely, in the attack in the school in the city of Izhevsk about 600 miles from Moscow, making it one of the deadliest school shootings Russia has suffered. Police said the alleged shooter had killed himself at the school following the attack.
After two weeks of solid showings at the box office, excellent reviews and passionate fan responses, “The Woman King” has become one of the year’s standout hits, with plans to be competitive in the awards races for both major and artisan category attention. One of the film’s standout stars, Thuso Mbedu, who plays the young Nawi, […]
At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election. "It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".
ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:39 On 26 September, electricity was restored in Balakliia of Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, followed by Izium being connected to the power supply.
Former Atlanta mayor and current White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that "MAGA Republicans" want to "essentially destroy the United States of America."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 18-year-old daughter Apple Martin recently left for college. In a new interview, the Oscar winner reflects on what this new chapter feels like.
The United Kingdom (U.K.) on Monday announced 92 sanctions targeting Russian officials and agencies in response to Moscow carrying out referendum votes in occupied Ukrainian territory that the U.S. and allies are preemptively rejecting. The U.K. sanctions mark one of the first concrete moves by a government allied with Ukraine to impose costs on the…
The prime minister and the chancellor have faced a barrage of criticism over their tax cuts plan.
What we learned from Cincinnati's 45-24 win against Indiana on Saturday at Nippert Stadium
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal appointment, the rupee had risen throughout the day after reports that he would take up the role, a change that comes in the midst of an economic crisis in Pakistan that has been exacerbated by deadly floods. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked me to accept the responsibilities of finance minister," Dar said in a statement broadcast on state television on Monday evening.
Chris Rodriguez was back on the UK depth chart released Monday, but one key defender is likely to miss a second consecutive game.
Christian Nationalism is a growing movement that presents a dangerous threat to American democracy
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) are down 36% year to date, and they're knocking on the door of new 52-week lows. Blame what's happening in China, mostly. In a normal year, roughly one-fourth of Estée Lauder's top line comes from the Asia/Pacific region, which is by and large China.
A screenshot appearing to show a report by Pakistan's oldest English-language newspaper Dawn attributing devastating floods to people "not reading the Koran" is circulating online, prompting Indian social media users to mock their Pakistani neighbours. However, the image was doctored and does not show a genuine article. The screenshot apparently showing an article by Dawn was posted on Facebook on September 1.It features the headline: "Flood in Pakistan is not due to Climate Change, but because
A 50-year-old Cedarburg woman pleaded no contest to signing and dropping off an absentee ballot for someone who had died two months earlier.
Insider rounds up how the large cast of "TWD" has changed both physically and emotionally since their introductions on the AMC zombie drama.
"Good example for journalism students (and others!) to see how political journalists are failing you," Soledad O'Brien tweeted