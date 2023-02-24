Brothers leave Guantanamo Bay without charge after almost 20 years

4
George Wright - BBC News
·3 min read

Two brothers from Pakistan who were held in the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay for nearly 20 years have been released without charge.

Abdul and Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani were arrested in Pakistan in 2002.

The Pentagon said Abdul Rabbani operated an al-Qaeda safe house, while his brother organised travel and funds for the group's leaders.

The brothers alleged that they were tortured by CIA officers, before being transferred to Guantanamo.

Both have now been repatriated to Pakistan.

The Guantanamo camp, based in Cuba, was established by then-President George W Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects following the 9/11 terror attacks in New York. It is based within a US Navy base.

But the camp has come to symbolise some of the excesses of the "war on terror" due to interrogation methods that critics say amount to torture, and detainees being held for long periods without trial.

US President Joe Biden says he hopes to close the facility, where 32 people are still being detained. At its peak in 2003 the facility held 680 prisoners at one time.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the Government of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing US efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The brothers were captured by Pakistan's security services in the city of Karachi in September 2002. It took almost two years for them to be transferred to Guantanamo after originally being held at a CIA detention facility in Afghanistan.

In 2013, Ahmed Rabbani began a series of hunger strikes that lasted for seven years. He would survive on nutritional supplements, sometimes forcibly fed to him through a tube.

Clive Stafford Smith, a lawyer with the 3D Centre who has represented both men, told the BBC that he will attempt to sue over the brothers' detention, "but their chance of compensation are slim. Neither will they get a simple apology".

Both men were approved for release in 2021. It is unclear why they remained imprisoned.

Ahmed Rabbani's wife was pregnant at the time of his arrest and just five months later she gave birth to their son. He has never met his son.

"I have been talking with Ahmed's son Jawad who is 20 and had never met or touched his dad as his mother was pregnant when Ahmed was kidnapped. I have met Jawad several times, and I wish I would have been there for their first hug," Mr Stafford Smith said.

During his time at Guantanamo, Ahmed Rabbani built a name for himself as an accomplished artist. He has an exhibition in Karachi planned in May, with 12 other Pakistani artists inspired by his work, Mr Stafford Smith added.

Maya Foa, director of justice charity Reprieve, which provided legal representation to Ahmed Rabbani until last year, called his two decades of imprisonment a "tragedy" that "exemplifies how far the USA strayed from its founding principles during the 'war on terror' era".

"They robbed a family of a son, a husband and a father. That injustice can never be rectified. A full reckoning of the harms caused by the disastrous 'war on terror' can only begin when Guantánamo is closed for good," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

    Two Pakistani brothers held by the United States at Guantanamo Bay detention facility for two decades were freed and returned home on Friday to be reunited with their families, officials said. Pakistan arrested Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani on suspicion of links to al-Qaida in 2002 in Karachi, the country's southern port and largest city.

  • U.S. transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Pakistan

    The Guantanamo camp was established by Republican President George W. Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects following the 2001 hijacked plane attacks on New York and the Pentagon that killed about 3,000 people. It came to symbolize the excesses of the U.S. "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics have said amounted to torture. There were 40 detainees when President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021.

  • Warriors vs Rockets Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets

  • I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off

    I get non-stop compliments every time I wear them.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Peter Obi of the Labour Party?

    An army of social media users backs Peter Obi for Nigeria's presidency, but will that translate into votes?

  • Can technology clean up the shrimp farming business?

    Shrimp farming has been criticised for causing environmental damage - can tech clean it up?

  • The retail trading frenzy that sparked a FOMO trade this year may be about to slow, and that's bad news for the stock market

    The retail FOMO trade has been fueled by individual investors purchasing an average of $1.5 billion in stocks every day in 2023, according to Vanda.

  • A South Dakota mom says she has to drive 230 miles to seek gender-affirming care for her 13-year-old trans kid

    The mom told Insider the drive from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Minneapolis takes hours and forces her kid to miss school.

  • Germany to pursue $5.2 billion submarine deal with India during Scholz trip - sources

    NEW DELHI/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines in the country during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Feb. 25-26 visit, two Indian and two German sources said. India is desperate to replace its ageing submarine fleet, with 11 of its 16 conventional submarines more than two decades old, and as it seeks to counter China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.

  • Helen Flanagan's son rushed to hospital after 'snapping' collarbone in fall at Alton Towers

    The star has three young children.

  • G20 meets in India under shadow of war

    STORY: Finance minsters from around the G20 met Friday (February 24) in India under the shadow of war. The conflict in Ukraine - which marked one year the same day - is likely to dominate the two-day gathering. But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided any direct mention of the subject in his opening remarks. "I would urge that your discussions should focus on the most vulnerable citizens of the world.”Modi wants the event to focus on tackling unsustainable debt in developing nations. He’s likely to be disappointed though. Other countries wasted no time turning the focus back to Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Russian officials attending the event of being “complicit” in war crimes. She called on G20 nations to redouble their support for Ukraine, and to step up measures against Russia. "We will stand with Ukraine in its fight for as long as it takes". French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the group couldn’t duck the issue: "The G20 has to condemn the aggression of Russia against Ukraine. The G20 did it at the level of the leaders, the G20 must do it on the same way with the same statements at the level of the finance ministers.”Le Maire said Europe was looking into new sanctions against Russia, and denied Moscow’s claims that current measures have proved ineffective. India does not want the meeting to discuss new sanctions, and is pressing to avoid use of the word “war” in a final communique. New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, while vastly increasing its purchases of Russian oil. The economic backdrop to the meeting has at least improved though. Since the group’s last summit in October, global recession fears have eased, which Yellen said was partly down to tough action on inflation by G20 members.

  • Zelensky's sweatshirt is more than just casual wear – it's a political statement

    He’s worn it to meet fellow world leaders, he’s worn it while directing his country’s fight-back against Russia and to meet troops on the frontline. In the past year, Volodymyr Zelensky’s Sweatshirt has become the most famous sweatshirt in the world. But it’s more than that. It is also one of the most celebrated political outfits in history.

  • Israel approves over 7,000 settlement homes, groups say

    Israel’s far-right government has granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, settlement backers and opponents said Thursday. The announcement came just days after the U.N. Security Council passed a statement strongly criticizing Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands claimed by the Palestinians. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, blocked what would have been an even tougher legally binding resolution, with diplomats saying they had received Israeli assurances of refraining from unilateral acts for six months.

  • A major bank has banned ChatGPT—should your company follow suit?

    Experts explain why financial institutions would take a pass on ChatGPT.

  • A.J. Brown finally tells all about Tennessee Titans trade — and it's a lot

    A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Africa's age-testing saga must be a 'watershed moment' for global sport

    A leading sports scientist urges caution over the age-testing process that badly disrupted qualification for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Britain’s semiconductor champions could conquer the world, if Sunak grasps the nettle

    Paragraf is the sort of gold dust company that Britain vitally needs if it is to sustain an advanced semiconductor industry, and if it is to avoid getting crushed in the arms race for global chip ascendancy.

  • Saudi Arabia challenges magistrate ruling on LIV subpoenas

    Saudi Arabia is disputing a federal magistrate’s ruling that its sovereign wealth fund and the fund’s governor be required to provide documents and testimony in LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Attorneys for the kingdom filed a letter on Thursday challenging the reasons a magistrate judge cited for allowing subpoenas of the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan. The letter was sent to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, who is overseeing the case in the Northern District of California.

  • Cardinal, pope ignite new debates on sex and the Eucharist | Terry Mattingly

    Pope Francis has supported those who want to make the church more welcoming for LGBT people.

  • Michael B. Jordan’s Pink Versace Knit Confirms That Bold Cardigans Are the Latest Style Flex

    The Creed III director and star made a cardigan look effortlessly cool as he left The View.