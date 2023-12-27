Brothers get prison time in connection to shooting death, burning of local man

Two brothers will spend time behind bars after a Miamisburg man was found shot and burnt.

A Montgomery County Judge sentenced Dana Parks to 23 years to life, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Last month a jury found him guilty on several charges including two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found guilty after victim found shot, burned

In July 2021 police found the body of Kevin Hughes near Wolf Creek.

Prosecutors previously said the body had been burnt.

Detectives said Hughes was shot after an argument outside a house on Valencia Drive.

Parks’ brother, 53-year-old Ernest Parks, was charged with tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and a misdemeanor count of arson.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.



