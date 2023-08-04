Brothers sentenced in killing of Robert Mendoza

Aug. 3—After being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on June 14 for the shooting death of Robert Mendoza, Carl Royd Olsen, 60, of Lincoln was sentenced this week in a Yuba County court to serve 15 years in a state prison.

His brother, 63-year-old Eric Tait Olsen of Lincoln, was sentenced to two years in a local prison for assaulting Mendoza with a metal club prior to his killing. The elder Olsen also helped his younger brother dispose of Mendoza's body, which was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 26, 2021, at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border.

Mendoza's body was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area, but on the Yuba County side of the line. The brothers were both arrested in December 2021 in relation to Mendoza's death.

Carl Olsen was initially charged with first degree murder along with second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter as lesser charges.

While Carl Olsen was found guilty by a Yuba County jury in June, Eric Olsen pleaded no contest on May 31 to charges that included assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory-after-the-fact to murder, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

According to the district attorney's office, Eric Olsen's felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor after his plea was made, despite objections by prosecutors.

Previously reported by the Appeal, prosecutors said that on the morning of Nov. 25, 2021, Eric and Carl Olsen were preparing to confront Mendoza regarding a gun he allegedly stole from the employer of Eric Olsen's girlfriend at the time, Melissa Bethel.

During court proceedings, the prosecution established that Mendoza had been living with the Olsens on their property in Lincoln for an extended period of time. During which, both parties engaged in physical fights over "perceived slights" to the Olsens. In one of these fights, Carl Olsen attacked Mendoza with a sword, the prosecution said. However, according to the defense, Mendoza often instigated violence with other residents on the property, the Appeal previously reported.

While confronting Mendoza over the stolen gun on the day of his death, Eric Olsen testified to striking him with a club before Carl Olsen shot him in the head. Further testimony from other residents of the Olsens' property also confirmed that Carl Olsen was the one who shot Mendoza.

According to prosecutors, Carl Olsen said in his testimony that he tried to hide evidence that he had killed Mendoza and transported his body to the Spenceville Wildlife Preserve. Investigators with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office later found Mendoza's blood in Olsen's home and truck, the Appeal previously reported.

Prosecutors argued that based on their previous altercation and conflicts, Carl Olsen had a premeditated plan to kill Mendoza. Evidence for this included discussing the confrontation with Eric Olsen beforehand and an expressed malice of forethought.

Carl Olsen testified to having taken handgun safety training prior to the incident and handling guns at a young age, which meant that he would have known shooting Mendoza in the head would kill him, prosecutors argued.

"His mind wasn't in a place where he didn't know what he was doing. He knows handguns are dangerous. He knows safety rules, and he's disregarding them, and that tells us about his state of mind," Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith previously said.

Defense attorney Mathew Martinez argued that Olsen shot Mendoza in a case of perfect self-defense, wherein he reasonably believed that he or someone else was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury from Mendoza, the Appeal previously reported.

Martinez previously told the Appeal that this was supported by the victim's past history of violence against the defendant and Olsen's sincere belief that Mendoza had a gun on him during their confrontation.

Olsen was ultimately found not guilty of first and second degree murder, but guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

"Based on these verdicts, the jury concluded that Carl Olsen acted with imperfect self-defense when he shot Robert Mendoza, meaning that Olsen actually believed that he or Eric Olsen was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury, but that Olsen's belief was objectively unreasonable," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry previously said in an email.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt previously said that Mendoza was shot in the side of his head, meaning that he was mid-turn when he was shot. McDevitt argued that that proved that Carl Olsen did not act in self-defense.

"He isn't even looking at Carl. He's not looking at Eric. He is mid-turn when that man shot him in cold blood. No justification. No excuse," McDevitt previously said in court, pointing at Carl Olsen.

During sentencing on Monday, Mendoza's brother and sister submitted statements to the court, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

"They expressed the devastating impact the loss of their brother has had on their family, including how it has forever changed the way they feel about and celebrate Thanksgiving, which now stands as a reminder of the senseless and tragic end to their brother's life," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "Robert Mendoza was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be missed. Rest in peace Mr. Mendoza."