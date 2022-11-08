Brothers sold fentanyl pills from Parker County home, sheriff says. Tip stopped them

Two Parker County brothers who authorities say have been at the center of an undercover narcotics investigation involving fentanyl have been arrested on new charges in the case.

Angel Ibarra, 19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested Monday after they were taken into custody last week following a search warrant at their home near Springtown. Investigators with the Parker County Special Crimes Unit took the brothers into custody.

Angel Ibarra’s new charge is a first-degree felony of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, 4 to 200 grams. His bond is set at $50,000. Samuel Ibarra’s new charge is a state jail felony — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, under 1 gram. His bond is set at $10,000.

As of Tuesday, both were in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford.

“These new charges are a direct result from the initial Special Crimes investigation,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a Tuesday news release. “We are working closely with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office in this case and cases concerning drug trafficking.”

SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks, sparked by an anonymous tip submitted to Parker County Crime Stoppers. The suspects were directly connected to selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

During investigators’ interviews with the suspects, the brothers implicated themselves in selling and distributing tablets containing fentanyl, the release said.

During a search warrant conducted last week at the home of the brothers, SCU investigators seized 67 tablets that tested positive for fentanyl.

Following the search warrant and original arrests, the sheriff said he anticipated additional charges stemming from the investigation, which were served Monday.