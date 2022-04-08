Brothers from suburban Lyons accused in backyard burial of mother and sister, village officials say

Two brothers from Lyons face charges over burying their mother and sister in the backyard of their home in August 2021, village officials said Thursday.

Michael Lelko, 47, was charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, State’s Attorney spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said. Charges were still pending Thursday evening for his 42-year-old brother, Lyons police said in an email.

Michael Lelko was expected in court later Friday on the charges.

The brothers, both of whom are in custody, may also be facing pending federal charges, according to Thomas Herion, Lyons police chief.

“This has been a very unusual and difficult case because the bodies have been buried for so many years. The autopsy was only able to confirm the identities of the two individuals, the mother and the sister, but not any evidence for the cause of death,” Herion said in an email statement.

The brothers were first detained last year and told police their mother died in 2015 after being pushed down the stairs by their sister and the sister died in 2019 due to the coronavirus, though no COVID-19 deaths were reported in the U.S. until 2020.

The brothers said they had buried both of the women. The brothers were held for two days, but were initially released without charges.

The two bodies found at the property were later identified as Jennifer Lelko, 44, and Jean Lelko, 79, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office Thursday. Both the cause and manner of deaths are undetermined.

In August 2021, police did a well-being check at the tri-level home in the 3900 block of South Center Avenue in the southwest suburb after village workers noticed no water had been used there for a year, Herion said last year.

The house was found to be in foul condition with feces and bottles of urine, police said. The brothers had removed the gas meter because they didn’t want to pay for it, authorities said.

Heaps of trash and boxes could be seen through the windows, cluttering the inside of the house. Mounds of dirt were in the backyard, potentially covering the graves of the brothers’ relatives.

The brothers said during interviews with police that they buried both relatives in their backyard and had put the bodies in garbage barrels, Herion said last year. There was no record of their deaths.

Both brothers were evaluated mentally and physically, authorities said. At the time, there were no criminal charges because the remains had not yet been identified.

Herion said the investigation is focused on finding the cause of death. The home has been boarded up and evidence is being collected after the county approved a search warrant, Herion said.

Additionally, the Village of Lyons is suing the brothers for more than $60,000 for the “cost of removal of debris from the property” in the 3900 block of Center Avenue, according to court records.

An initial complaint was filed August 31, 2021, according to court records. In March, the village filed a notice of lien for the costs incurred, and on Tuesday the village filed a notice to foreclose the lien, meaning it plans to sell the property.

