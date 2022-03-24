Brothers and a teenager arrested for trying to kill each other, Columbia police say

Three people, including brothers and a teenager, were arrested on multiple charges after a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

On Tuesday, Darrius Burgess, 24, and his brother Jamel Burgess, 23, were charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, police said in a news release. Darrius Burgess was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, jail records show.

A 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified because of his age, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by person under 18, and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to the release.

The charges stem from a March 1 incident at the Gable Oaks Apartments, located at 901 Colleton Street, police said. That’s in the area between North Main Street and Fairfield Road, not far from the campus of Columbia College.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the brothers and teenager are accused of arguing and repeatedly shooting at each other after an ongoing and isolated conflict, according to the release.

All three left the area immediately after the incident, including the brothers who live at the location, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Responding officers found property damage to a few apartments and a vehicle, in addition to a loaded gun and shell casings, police said.

Information about how the brothers and the teen were identified as the shooters and where they were located was not available. The brothers were not at the apartment complex when they were arrested, according to the release.

There was no word what the brothers and the teen were arguing about, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the Columbia Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit.

The 16-year-old is in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, police said.

The brothers are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, according to the release.

Jamel Burgess was denied bond, and at the time of the shooting was out on bail after being charged with carjacking and kidnapping on Jan. 1 in Columbia, police said.

Darrius Burgess had his bond set at $40,000 on the charges, but remains behind bars, jail records show.