Brothers, third suspect did not stop Arlington beating until man was dead, police say

Frank Kwasnica’s daughter found his dumped car at an apartment building in Arlington.

Blood and saliva were on the outside of the blue Ford Mustang.

A phone in the driver’s seat did not belong to her 51-year-old father. The device’s background was a photograph of another man.

There was also a white shoe stained by blood in the back seat.

The shoe likely belonged to one of the suspects in his killing because Kwasnica was found with both shoes on his feet.

In a homicide likely motivated by anger about a car accident, three men beat Kwasnica to death in a parking lot in Arlington, police alleged on Thursday as they announced the suspects’ arrest.

Brayan Amador Vasquez, 22, Jared Amador Vasquez, 29, and Norlan Gomez-Torres, 20, were booked on suspicion of capital murder.

Two of the suspects on Jan. 19 used large objects to assault the victim at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Blue Water Drive, police alleged. Kwasnica’s blunt force trauma wounds to the head and other parts of his body appeared to police to have been caused by a metal object and a sharp object. Police did not further describe the objects.

Kwasnica, who lived in Grand Prairie, was left on the pavement while the suspects left the parking lot in his Mustang and in a black Ford Ford F150, according to the police account.

The suspects, “appeared to not stop until the victim was deceased,” Arlington police homicide unit Detective Krystallyne Robinson wrote in affidavits to support arrest warrants.

An Arlington Police Department-operated camera recorded video of the beating.

Kwasnica’s car was stolen by at least one of the suspects, and the other suspects went in a black Ford F150 to leave the Mustang at the apartment building where Kwasnica’s daughter found it, according to the affidavits.

The phone found inside the Mustang belonged to Gomez-Torres, which police said helped detectives identify him. The registration on the pickup truck helped led police to the other suspects, according to the documents.

On Wednesday, police arrested Brayan Amador Vasquez as he was a passenger in a vehicle. His brother, Jared Amador Vasquez, was driving.

In an interview with detectives, Brayan confessed and identified the third suspect in the homicide as his brother, according to the affidavits.

Jared admitted that he was present at the time of the killing, according to an affidavit. He told detectives that he was trying to break up the fight. He said he had been drinking and did not remember much of what had happened.

Detective Robinson showed him the beating video and the suspect admitted the video showed him, according to the affidavit.