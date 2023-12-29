Brothers vow to split lottery prize someday – then one wins big. ‘I couldn’t wait’

When Virginia brothers Tim and Steve Conwell started playing the lottery, they vowed to be in it together.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told lottery officials in a Dec. 29 news release.

Then Tim Conwell got the chance to stay true to his word.

Using important family dates and birthdays, Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match lottery ticket in Cedar Bluff, according to the release.

On Dec. 18, his selections paid off when he matched all five numbers.

Tim Conwell won $230,000, lottery officials said, and the first thing he wanted to do was talk to his brother.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him!” he told lottery officials.

The brothers said they were splitting the prize equally.

The Cash 5 game for the Virginia Lottery has a rolling jackpot starting at $100,000, and odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 749,398, lottery officials said.

Cedar Bluff is about 185 miles northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

