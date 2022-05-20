Brothers arrested for fatal shooting of a man in Dyersburg, police say

Two brothers were arrested for killing a man in Dyersburg Wednesday night.

On May 18, at approximately 7:30 PM, Dyersburg police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Mall Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Jimmy Burns, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Dyersburg police issued warrants for Caleb Edwards and William Marcus Edwards.

Caleb Edwards for 1st-degree murder, and William Marcus Edwards with accessory to 1st-degree murder.

Shortly after those warrants were issued, the brothers were arrested, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

