Brothers on way to job interview shot dead in road-rage clash, Colorado mom says

A 25-year-old man faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of two brothers killed during a Denver road-rage dispute, Colorado officials said.

Stephen Long has been charged with first-degree murder in the June 13 deaths of Blake Lucas, 21, and Damon Lucas, 22, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a June 21 news release.

The brothers were on their way to a job interview when a road-rage dispute erupted on Interstate 25, the Denver Gazette reported.

“My boys were good boys,” mother Amber Rivera told the publication. “They were just living their lives.”

The Lucas brothers and Long stopped on the side of the highway after some kind of dispute while driving, according to a Denver police news release.

A confrontation ensued, and Long shot one of the brothers, who was found dead on the side of the highway, police said.

The other brother approached Long’s vehicle and held onto it as Long tried to drive away, dragging him, before shooting him and causing him to fall, police said. He later died at a hospital.

An off-duty police officer who heard the gunshots followed Long’s vehicle and notified other officers, who stopped and arrested Long, police said.

Rivera told KCNC one of the brothers had a job interview at a tire warehouse, and the other joined him for the drive.

“They were best friends,” she told the station. “Did everything together.”

