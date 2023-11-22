Brothers were shot during suspected marijuana purchase in Platte City, documents say

Social media posts and messages along with cell phone records allegedly tied a Leavenworth man to the double shooting last week that killed a teen and critically injured his brother during a suspected marijuana deal outside a Wendy’s in Platte City, according to court records.

The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office charged 22-year-old Terrion M. Gully-Henry this week with a felony count of attempting to deliver a controlled substance, according to court records.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in an email Tuesday.

Kareem Z. Hassan, 18, of Kansas City, died in the shooting that occurred about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Wendy’s in Platte City. The other victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

An affidavit that was filed with the complaint containing the charge provided details previously not released by police, including that the two victims were siblings.

According to the affidavit, members of the Platte City Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the Wendy’s at 1400 Platte Falls Road where they found two victims on the south side of the parking lot.

One victim had been shot in the head and the other shot in the neck. Both were taken to a hospital and police used a mobile fingerprint scanner to identify them. Police learned that the victims were brothers who shared a residence in Platte County.

Investigators called the victims’ relative, who said that they drove a silver or white Ford Mustang and provided their cell phone numbers.

Meanwhile, officers on the scene discovered shell casings near where the victims were found. They also found several vehicles, including a silver 2006 Ford Mustang, at the scene.

Surveillance video gathered from businesses in the area showed that a silver Ford Mustang pulled into the QuikTrip parking lot at 1850 Branch Street about 5:50 p.m. The driver of the Mustang pulled up to a gas pump on the north side and a few minutes later backed into a parking space and turned off the headlights.

At about 6:17 p.m., a silver SUV pulled into the QuikTrip parking lot, pulled around the gas pumps on the north side and then turned to head south. Surveillance video showed the driver wearing a long sleeve yellow shirt. The driver of the Mustang turned on its lights and followed the SUV out of the parking lot.

At about 6:21 p.m., surveillance video captured the SUV and Mustang being driven to the rear of the Wendy’s. The SUV drove to a parking space and the Mustang backed into one. Because the surveillance cameras are motion activated, what transpired next was not captured on video, according to the affidavit.

The cameras, however, captured the SUV “abruptly backing out, turning its wheels to the left and accelerating out of the parking lot,” according to the affidavit. The two victims are then seen lying on the ground.

After obtaining a search warrant, two cell phones found in the Mustang were examined. Investigators found a Snapchat conversation between one of the victims and a person they later determined to be Gully-Henry. The conversation allegedly revealed that they agreed to meet at the QuikTrip for a suspected drug transaction.

The Snapchat conversation began about 4:55 p.m. Nov. 15 with the victim allegedly trying to purchase marijuana from Gully-Henry and the two discussing the different strains and prices, according to the affidavit.

The victim allegedly agreed to buy 56 grams of marijuana from Gully-Henry for $330 plus a $10 delivery fee.

At about 5:40 p.m., the victim sent Gully-Henry a Snapchat message with a link showing the map location of the QuikTrip. The victim also asked Gully-Henry for his cellphone number, which he provided. Police reports and employment records revealed that cellphone was used by Gully-Henry.

After the shooting, the cellphone was used to call Gully-Henry’s mother. Cellphone records also showed he was in the Platte City area about 6:13 p.m.

A search of Gully-Henry’s social media revealed an Instagram account containing a post where he was wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt matching the shirt worn by the driver of the SUV, the affidavit said.

The Metro Squad, a group of detectives assembled from surrounding law enforcement agencies to aid smaller agencies like Platte City, followed 71 leads and spent more than 765 investigative hours investigating the homicide, police said.