Brothers working as McDonald’s managers steal $22,302 from restaurant, PA police say

Two brothers who worked as managers at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania stole $22,302 from the restaurant in less than two weeks, police said.

Officers of the Clearfield Regional Police Department were notified of “numerous thefts” at the fast-food restaurant on Sept. 12, according to a report obtained by McClatchy News. Staff reported the thefts occurred between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4.

Investigators discovered that the night-shift manager was taking deposits from the store and giving them to the general manager who was off shift, police said. The two managers are brothers.

Eight deposits were taken from the store but never transferred to the bank, according to the report.

The 40-year-old brothers — one from Curwensville and one from Clearfield — have been charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft of moveable property, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 4.

Clearfield is about 120 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

