Brothers Zack and William want to stay together with family that won’t give up on them

Zack and William are looking for a family where they can be together. Where they are reassured that they are cared for and loved.

Big brother Zack, 13, is easygoing and enjoys making people happy by joking around. Typically happy but often quiet, Zack likes reading, theater and sports and may want to be a NASCAR driver in the future.

William, 11, also enjoys making people happy by telling jokes and likes meeting new friends. In his free time, William loves to play outside or watch TV. His favorite class in school is art because he enjoys making things.

Together, Zack and William enjoy OSU football and talking about statistics. They want a patient family who will not give up on them.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Zack and William’s case number is CH-8062.